Man admits killing partner and her father
- Published
A man has admitted killing his partner and her father in a "ferocious" knife attack.
Achilleas Costa, 53, of no fixed address, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Fernanda Assis and Joanilson Souza De Assis.
They were repeatedly stabbed at a property in Wood Green, north London, on 27 November 2021.
Costa spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas at the Old Bailey.
Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said that in light of psychiatric reports, the manslaughter pleas were acceptable to the Crown.
Mr Justice Murray adjourned sentencing until 31 March and Costa was remanded into custody.
At an earlier hearing, the prosecution said Costa had been behaving strangely in Huntingdon on the morning of 28 November 2021.
Police were called and it became clear from Costa's remarks that he had been involved in an incident involving serious violence.
Costa gave an address to police who attended Mayes Road and found the bodies of a 31-year-old woman and 61-year-old man.
They had both been stabbed repeatedly in what was "obviously a ferocious attack", Mr Emlyn Jones said.
