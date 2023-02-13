London bus strikes: Dispute ends after drivers accept pay increase
A long running dispute involving more than 1,800 bus drivers in London has come to an end after workers accepted a "richly deserved" pay offer.
Members of Unite employed by Abellio have been staging a series of walkouts in recent months, disrupting journeys in south and west London.
Unite said an offer had been accepted that will see drivers with over two years' service being paid £18-an-hour.
Abellio London has been approached for comment.
The pay rise equates to an increase of 18% on the basic rate, while the agreement also includes all rates being raised, including overtime and rest day working.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called it an "important pay victory".
"Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase," she added.
