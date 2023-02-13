Met Police officer cleared of assaulting teenager
A Metropolitan Police officer who sprayed a teenager in the face with an incapacitant during an arrest has been cleared of assault.
PC Jack Beadle and two other officers were accused of assault by beating after they stopped a bus and removed a group of people from the vehicle in Tooting, south London, on 2 April.
Westminster Magistrates' Court was told PC Beadle used the spray on a 17-year-old boy as he was being restrained.
He was cleared of the charge on Monday.
PC Beadle's colleagues, Sgt Dave Mattock, 37, and Acting Sgt Callum Ferguson, 26, are both on trial for the same offence.
The officers were charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into an allegation they had used excessive force.
The 17-year-old was allegedly pushed towards a parked car before being restrained and arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, the court heard.
Prosecuting, Sahil Sinha said the officers had been on duty together "in plain clothes and in an unmarked police car" when they spotted four people wearing balaclavas and keeping their hoods up, who then boarded a bus.
The officers stopped the bus at the junction of Southcroft Road and Crowborough Road after "seeing some form of disturbance" on the top deck, Mr Sinha said.
Body-worn camera footage played in court showed police escorting the four young people off the bus before the 17-year-old tried to flee and was taken to the ground.
A struggle ensued as officers tried to restrain him and he appeared to be punched while on the floor, the court heard.
In the footage, the claimant appeared to shout "don't touch me" as he was being restrained, while his girlfriend could be heard saying "this is pure racism".
Mr Sinha said the "first three young people to leave the bus remained relatively calm and compliant throughout", but the teenager had "briefly" run away.
The prosecutor said he was then "taken to the ground" and showed "some resistance", and had claimed he was punched by Sgt Ferguson.
He later said the "strikes to the groin and abdomen area" were "delivered by Mr Ferguson", before PC Beadle sprayed him with an incapacitant to the face.
Defending, Guy Ladenburg, said PC Beadle was "engaged for a very short period of time" to spray the teenager who was "wrestling" with his colleagues.
Mr Ladenburg told the 17-year-old: "Immediately before Pava spray is discharged you are resisting attempts to arrest you and you are angry."
District Judge Tan Ikram said the claimant admitted that all PC Beadle did was Pava spray him. He told the defendant: "I find you have no case to answer," as he released him from the dock.
'Growling noises'
The court was also shown footage of an IOPC interview with the teenager, where he said he "ran as a joke and I stopped, and then as I've stopped the officer behind me, who is the biggest one and has come running behind me, then slammed me into a car".
"The other officers weren't punching me they were just trying to to restrain me but I wasn't doing anything," he added.
The 17-year-old said in the interview Sgt Ferguson had "punched me three times" and kept making "growling noises".
Sgt Ferguson and Sgt Mattock have pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.
The trial is expected to conclude on Tuesday.
