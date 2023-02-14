Several found injured in Walthamstow pub after stabbings
A man is in a life-threatening condition after several men were found stabbed inside an east London pub.
Police found three men injured inside The Duke pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow, on Monday evening, and a fourth man with stab wounds in nearby Shernhall Street.
The men, aged 20 to 42, were taken to hospital, where one has life-threatening injuries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack at about 20:15 GMT.
The Met's local policing team in Waltham Forest is carrying out inquiries to establish what happened.
A Met Police spokesperson said London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were also called to the incident.
