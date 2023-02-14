Three Met Police officers cleared of assaulting black teenager
- Published
Three Metropolitan Police officers have been cleared of assaulting a black teenager who was punched in the groin and sprayed in the face with an incapacitant, a judge has ruled.
The officers were accused of assaulting Gabriel Silvera, 18, in Tooting, south London, last April when he was aged 17.
Sgt Dave Mattock, 37, and acting Sgt Callum Ferguson, 26, were cleared of assault by beating at a two-day trial.
A Westminster magistrate heard they stopped a bus and removed Mr Silvera.
The officers, from the force's South West Command Unit, had been accused of using excessive force against the boy while doing so.
Their colleague PC Jack Beadle, 26, was cleared of the same offence on Monday by District Judge Tan Ikram.
'George Floyd position'
Judge Ikram said the officers had been on patrol in an unmarked police car, in plain clothes, "responding to the threat of knife crime and violence on the streets of London".
Sgt Ferguson told the court he saw two people walk past the vehicle, one wearing a balaclava, the other with their hood up. He said they met two friends at a bus stop and boarded a bus within seconds, arousing his suspicions he might be "observing a robbery team".
The court heard the officers "noticed a disturbance" at the back of the top deck of the same bus, so they stopped it and escorted the four young people off.
While three of the young people were compliant, the court saw footage of how Mr Silvera ran away before he was caught and taken to the ground by Sgt Ferguson.
On Monday, Mr Silvera said he had felt "targeted" by the officers and that "they had me in some George Floyd position" while restraining him. He could be heard shouting for help in body-worn footage played to the court.
'Much bigger man'
Judge Ikran said: "Mr Ferguson is a much bigger man than Mr Silvera and throughout his dealing, I think it can reasonably said that he was heavy-handed but in my judgement heavy-handed is not the same as being persuaded that heavy force was used.
"There is a spectrum of force which still remains within the parameters of lawful and I am not persuaded that taking him to the fence and, in fact, seeing Mr Ferguson's response to being goaded at that stage, doesn't suggest to me he lost control or was angry, far from it, he remained restrained in the face of provocation from Mr Silvera.
"Throughout his interactions Mr Ferguson, in my judgment, has not been proven to have used unlawful force and therefore I also find him not guilty."
"At no stage did Mr Mattock use any unlawful force against Mr Silvera and therefore I find him not guilty."
The officers pleaded not guilty to assault last October following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into an allegation that they had used excessive force.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk