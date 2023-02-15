Walthamstow stabbing: Attempted murder arrest over pub stabbings
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were stabbed in a pub in north-east London.
Officers were called to The Duke pub on Wood Street, Walthamstow, on Monday evening, and found three men with non-life threatening injuries.
A fourth man was found with stab wounds nearby and was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police said the arrested man was being treated in hospital for stab wounds.
Three men, aged between 27 and 42, had also been treated for non-life threatening injuries, the force confirmed.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the stabbings, which took place at about 20:15 GMT.
