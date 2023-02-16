Man accused of sharing suicide bombings video link
- Published
A man accused of posting a link to a video of suicide bombings on Instagram has appeared in court.
Shafi Saleem, 32, is alleged to have shared terrorist material via the app last year.
He was arrested on Tuesday at Heathrow Airport after catching a flight to the UK from Pakistan.
Mr Saleem, of Newham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication.
He was also charged with failure to notify police of a change in his contact details.
Mr Saleem is alleged to have shared the video link via Instagram's Stories feature, on which content automatically disappears after 24 hours.
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Mr Saleem into custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey, set to take place on 3 March.
