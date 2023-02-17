Hyde Park: Man denies Speaker's Corner terror attack plot
A man has pleaded not guilty to plotting a terror attack at Speaker's Corner in London's Hyde Park.
Edward Little is accused of researching intended targets to attack, including a Christian preacher, on or before his arrest on 23 September 2022.
The 21-year-old, from Pelham Street, Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey where he denied a charge of preparing to commit acts of terrorism.
A trial date was set at the hearing for 10 July.
Mr Little is also accused of researching different firearms and their capability, arranging to purchase one and travelling to buy one, court documents state.
He appeared at the Old Bailey via video link and spoke only to confirm his name and plead not guilty.
