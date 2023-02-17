Nathan Cole: Body found in canal believed to be missing man
The body of a man found dead in a canal in north-east London is thought to be missing person Nathan Cole, police say.
Mr Cole, from Notting Hill, was last seen walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow, north-east London, on 21 January at about 23:20 GMT.
The 32-year-old's family had appealed for information about his whereabouts earlier this month.
The Met Police said his family had been notified and were being supported by specialist officers.
The body was discovered followed a fresh search of Tottenham Marshes by police, alongside a reconstruction filmed by the BBC.
