Greenwich crash: Pedestrian dies and three hurt in motorcycle crash
A man has died and three people injured after a motorcycle collided with a group of pedestrians in south-east London.
The collision happened in Plumstead Road, Greenwich, on Sunday evening.
One of the male pedestrians died at the scene, while the rider and two other pedestrians were taken to hospital.
Police, London Ambulance and Air Ambulance were called and several roads in Greenwich were closed. Officers said an investigation was under way.
Anyone with dashcam footage or those who witnessed the crash are urged to contact the Metropolitan Police.
