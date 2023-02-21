Stephen Kyere: Rape-accused Met officer tells court woman fancied him
- Published
A retired Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman has told a court it was "obvious" the alleged victim fancied him.
Stephen Kyere, 57, was an off-duty serving officer when he met the woman at a nightclub in Kingston Upon Thames, south-west London, in April 2004.
He is accused of raping the woman at her flat in Teddington.
Mr Kyere, who denies rape, told the Old Bailey he "would never do that to anyone" and the sex was consensual.
He also denies a charge of indecent assault.
The case was reopened after the woman wrote to the Met Police commissioner in 2018.
On Monday prosecutor Kate Blumgart said Mr Kyere, from Ashford in Surrey, was 38 when he met the woman at the Oceana nightclub in Kingston while off duty.
She told the court Mr Kyere showed her "a Metropolitan Police warrant card" while in the nightclub.
On Tuesday, the retired police officer told the jury the woman had invited him back to her flat along with a friend of hers and another man.
Given evidence, the retired police officer said it was "obvious" that the woman fancied him and she had led him into bedroom where they had consensual sex.
The woman has testified that did not happen and said Mr Kyere forced himself upon her while she was drunk and raped her.
The trial continues.