Norma Girolami: Man found guilty of murdering woman to take her wealth
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a wealthy woman after hatching a "cold-blooded plan" to get as much money out of her as he could.
Serkan Kaygusuz, 42, killed Norma Girolami, 70, in her home in Highgate, north London, on 19 August 2021, then hid her body in a graveyard.
Kaygusuz had admitted perverting the course of justice by concealing and burying her body as well as stealing her bank cards, but denied murder.
He will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.