Met Police detective Steven Colclough denies voyeurism charges
A Metropolitan Police detective has pleaded not guilty to three counts of voyeurism.
Det Sgt Steven Colclough, 45, of Reading, Berkshire, is accused of observing another person, without their consent, for sexual gratification.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place while he was both on and off duty between April 2017 and April 2021.
At Westminster Magistrates' Court, he denied the charges and has been released on conditional bail.
The sergeant, who was attached to Specialist Operations, has been suspended from duty.
He will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 22 March.
