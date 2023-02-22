Norma Girolami: Man jailed for life for murdering woman to take her wealth
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a wealthy woman after hatching a "cold-blooded plan" to get as much money out of her as he could.
Serkan Kaygusuz, 42, killed Norma Girolami, 70, in her home in Highgate in north London on 19 August 2021, then hid her body in a graveyard.
Jurors had heard the pair started a relationship after meeting at a swimming baths in 2017.
He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday to a minimum of 35 years.
Kaygusuz previously admitted perverting the course of justice by concealing Ms Girolami's body as well as stealing her bank cards, but had denied murder.
During the trial, the court heard Kaygusuz, who was unemployed and lived with his parents in Crouch End, had first met Ms Girolami at a swimming baths in Archway.
Kaygusuz made an advance in a hot tub which had "flattered" Ms Girolami and the pair began a relationship, the jury was told.
From early 2018 she transferred almost £300,000 to the defendant but in May 2021 this stopped and on 19 August 2021, Kaygusuz went to Ms Girolami's flat and murdered her, the court was told.
A jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty of murder on Tuesday after less than 30 minutes of deliberations.
'Utterly selfish'
Sentencing Kaygusuz, Judge Philip Katz KC told the defendant his actions were "utterly selfish" and "motivated by greed".
He said: "Only you know how Norma Girolami died, and you have chosen not to tell anyone.
"This was a premeditated, planned and cruel murder. In every imaginable way, this was a terrible betrayal of trust."
He added the defendant's "callous disrespect" for his victim and her loved ones demonstrated a complete absence of remorse.
The court also heard Kaygusuz had a previous conviction in 2016 for voyeurism after taking multiple images of naked women in leisure centre and gym changing rooms.
He also had a conviction for theft, and battery of a former girlfriend, then aged 17, who he followed on her way to college and grabbed by the hair.
For those offences he was handed a community order and was still subject to a sexual harm prevention order at the time of the murder.
