Woolwich: Man arrested over death of boy in a fatal collision
A man has been arrested following a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday evening in south-east London.
An eight-year-old boy died at the scene after being hit by the vehicle while crossing Plumstead Road in Woolwich.
The rider of the motorbike, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in hospital with non life threatening conditions.
A man in his 40s, and a ten-year-old boy, who were also crossing the road, were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.
The man remains in a life-threatening condition, but the boy's condition is no longer life-threatening.
Police, London Ambulance and Air Ambulance were called to the scene at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.
Anyone with dashcam footage or those who witnessed the crash are urged to contact the Metropolitan Police.