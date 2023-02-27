Stephen Kyere: Jury fails to reach verdict in ex Met officer rape trial
- Published
Jurors in the trial of a retired Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman have been discharged after they failed to reach a verdict.
Stephen Kyere, 57, from Ashford, Surrey, was an off-duty serving officer when he met the woman at a nightclub in Kingston Upon Thames in April 2004.
He was accused of raping her after they went back to her home in Teddington. Mr Kyere claimed the sex was consensual.
The case is being considered for a re-trial.
The former PC also denies a charge of indecent assault.
The case was reopened after the woman wrote to the Met Police commissioner in 2018.
A jury at the Old Bailey heard how Mr Kyere, from Ashford in Surrey, was 38 when he met the woman at the Oceana nightclub in Kingston while off duty.
She told the court Mr Kyere showed her "a Metropolitan Police warrant card" while in the nightclub.
The retired police officer told the jury the woman had invited him back to her flat along with a friend of hers and another man.
Giving evidence, he said it was "obvious" that the woman fancied him and she had led him into bedroom where they had consensual sex.
The woman had testified that did not happen and said Mr Kyere forced himself upon her while she was drunk and raped her.
On Monday, the jury at the Old Bailey was unable to reach a verdict.
