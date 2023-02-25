Thieves use Grindr dating app to target and rob men
A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a series of attacks in which the dating app Grindr was used by thieves to meet potential victims.
The Met Police said four men - aged between 32 and 55 - were rendered unconscious after they were given a "noxious substance".
They all woke up to find personal belongings missing.
A 29-year-old was arrested at Gatwick Airport on Thursday on suspicion of aggravated burglary, the force said.
Each of the victims suffered no lasting effects and all were helping police with their inquiries.
The burglaries are reported to have happened in Brentford, Hampton, Hounslow and Bromley between New Year's Eve and 9 January.
Two suspects were identified by the Met last month - a large black man and a slimmer white man who both spoke Spanish. Police believed both fled the country.
It is understood the arrested suspect is one of these men. He remains in custody at a south London police station.
The force said the second suspect is still at large.
'Report in confidence'
In January, detectives issued an appeal for more victims to come forward and report the crimes to the police.
Det Supt Dan O'Sullivan said: "We believe other victims may have been targeted between the new year period and January 9, however for personal reasons may not have wanted to report it.
"If you have been a victim, you can report in confidence to us or speak to an officer from the LGBTQ+ community.
"Although the suspects have fled the country and the risk to the community is reduced, we are continuing to engage with our partners and those from LGBT independent advisory groups."
