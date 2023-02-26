Man charged in drug-enabled burglaries investigation
A man has been charged after being arrested by police investigating a series of drug-enabled burglaries.
Brandon Conrado-Gamboa, a Colombian national of no fixed address in the UK, was detained on Thursday at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
He was charged on Saturday with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and remains in custody.
Police said the charge related to a burglary in Hampton on New Year's Day.
Mr Conrado-Gamboa is due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The charge comes as detectives investigate a series of burglaries alleged to have happened in Brentford, Hampton, Hounslow and Bromley between New Year's Eve and 9 January.
