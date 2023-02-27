Met Police: Officer charged with assault over arrest
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assaulting a man who was arrested after climbing up a tower block in south London.
The man is said to have scaled the 15-storey building while trying to evade police in Elephant and Castle.
PC Luke Wenham, 31, is accused of two counts of common assault over the arrest, on 17 August, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
He is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The man climbed down from the building near Meadow Row after a standoff that lasted several hours.
The Met Police referred the arrest to the IOPC last year. It began an investigation in September and completed it in January.
