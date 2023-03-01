M1 partially closed near London after fatal pedestrian collision
- Published
Part of the M1 motorway remains closed in north London following a fatal collision on Tuesday evening.
Police said they were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at about 18:50 GMT.
The incident happened near the Scratchwood services near the entry slip road of the M1 in the Edgware area.
Multiple emergency services teams attended the scene, but the pedestrian, a woman, was pronounced dead.
The motorway remains closed southbound between junction 4 near Edgware and junction 1 at Staples Corner, with reports of a seven-mile tailback elsewhere.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and there have been no arrests.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk