Serial rapist Patrick Simms convicted of 1987 attack on girl
- Published
A man has been convicted of the 1987 rape of a 15-year-old girl, after she came forward decades later in the wake of the #MeToo campaign.
Patrick Simms, 58, was found guilty on Thursday following a 14-day trial at Wood Green Crown Court.
Simms was already serving a life sentence for three rapes he committed in Hackney in 1993 and 1999.
The attack he carried out in 1987 was reported to the Met Police in 2019, which worked to build a case.
Det Sgt Matthew Cooksey, who led the investigation, described Simms as a "prolific offender" who tried to "derail" the trial and "manipulate the jury".
"It is likely, given how dangerous he is, that he will now never be released from prison," Det Sgt Cooksey said.
"I want to thank the victim for coming forward and providing the crucial evidence needed to convict him. We hope this shows we will always take reports of this nature seriously, no matter how much time has passed."
'Cruel and vicious'
The woman told officers that she met Simms, who was then 22, at a leisure centre in Hackney in 1987. They chatted and he offered her a lift. He then took her back to his home where he raped her.
She did not report the crime at the time as she thought she would not be believed and that it was shameful for her and her family.
In a statement, the woman said: "As my daughter was reaching the age of 16 and the #MeToo campaign began, I felt more compelled to find out where this person was who had violated me at such a young age.
"He hurt me in the most cruel and vicious way. But by seeking justice for what he did I can allow myself closure.
"I can feel proud of the strength, courage and patience it has taken to get me through the three years of this whole legal process, and 35 years of holding on to a very painful memory."
