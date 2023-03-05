Higher fares across all London transport take effect
Higher passenger fares across all Transport for London (TfL) services have come into effect.
An average rise of 5.9% for fares including bus, Tube, rail and tram is taking place for the year ahead.
The average single journey bus fare has increased by 10p and the average pay-as-you-go Tube fare has increased by 30p.
The move follows fares being frozen between 2016 and 2021, preventing a 12% rise between 2017 and 2020.
For buses and trams, the adult pay-as-you-go fare is increasing by 10p to £1.75, and the daily cap is increasing by 30p to £5.25.
The Hopper fare still allows unlimited bus and tram journeys within one hour of first touching-in for £1.75.
For Tube and rail services, most adult pay-as-you-go fares have increased by between 10p and 30p.
- The adult peak pay-as-you-go fare for a journey in Zone 1 will be £2.80
- The new adult off-peak pay-as-you-go fare for a journey in Zone 1 will be £2.70
- The adult off-peak pay-as-you-go fare in a single zone (not Zone 1) will be £1.80
- Cash fares, also known as paper single and return tickets, for Zones 1-6 will increase by 40p to £6.70
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said his five-year freeze had saved Londoners money and encouraged more people to use public transport, but now he had no alternative than to increase fares.
"My hands are tied this year, as they were the last two years, due to the strict conditions set by the government in the emergency funding agreement for TfL following the pandemic," he said.
"This means we have been left with no alternative but to match the government's fare rise on national rail services.
"All the money raised from fares will go to ensuring we protect and improve our world-class transport network, investing in Tube, bus and Overground services across the capital."
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: "TfL fare increases remain, as always, a decision for the mayor, and it is incorrect to say otherwise."
