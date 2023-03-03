Man arrested over Oxford Street bus assault
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a bus on Oxford Street in central London.
During the early hours of Friday morning, police arrested a 20-year-old man in Lambeth on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The attack took place on a route 94 bus at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered a serious head injury as a result of blunt-force trauma. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The suspect has been taken to a London police station where he remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Michael Dougall, of the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, called it a "very serious, violent assault".
"My officers have been busy carrying out a number of inquiries since the attack, and this has resulted in a man being arrested this morning," he said.
"I would like to thank those people on the bus who have already come forward, but we are still appealing for those with information who have not yet spoken to us to do so."
