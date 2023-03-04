Man charged over London Oxford Street bus assault
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a bus passenger was left in a critical condition in an assault.
Oscar Castano-Colque, 20, has been charged over the incident which took place on the route 94 bus on Oxford Street, central London at about 22:15 GMT on Tuesday.
He was set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The bus passenger, 25, suffered a serious head injury as a result of blunt force trauma, police said.
He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Mr Castano-Colque, of Woodfarrs, Camberwell, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
