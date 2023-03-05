Chris Kaba: Family of man shot dead by police call for answers
- Published
The family of an unarmed black man who was shot dead by police have said they "need the truth" about what happened.
Father-to-be Chris Kaba, 24, was shot by a Met Police officer through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill in south London on 5 September.
The officer who fired the fatal shot has been suspended and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.
Mr Kaba's family said they needed "an answer" from the investigation.
On Saturday, the family attended a community event at New Park Road Church in Streatham Hill to mark six months since the incident.
There was then a vigil held at Kirkstall Gardens, where Mr Kaba was shot.
"We need the truth," Mr Kaba's mother, Helen Kaba, said.
"I need an answer.
"I can't wait more than six months again.
"I'm tired. Enough is enough."
Mr Kaba's family has accused the Met of racism and have said it took too long for the force to suspend the police marksman. They have called for criminal charges to be brought.
The IOPC is investigating the shooting as a potential homicide and whether race was a factor. It said its inquiry was set to last between six and nine months.
In October an inquest was opened and adjourned into the construction worker's death.
The hearing at Inner South London Coroner's Court was told Mr Kaba was driving an Audi that had been linked by police to a firearms incident the previous day, although his name was not included in the briefing given to officers.
At 21:52 BST, about 15 minutes before the shooting, a pursuit began by officers in an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens.
After driving the Audi down Kirkstall Gardens, Mr Kaba was blocked by a marked police car and there was contact between the Audi and police vehicles, the hearing was told.
An officer standing to the front of the Audi then fired a single shot through the windscreen, which hit Mr Kaba in the head.
He was taken to hospital, but died soon after midnight on 6 September.
Mr Kaba's father, Prosper Kaba, said he constantly thought about his son since his passing.
"Wherever I'm going, everything I'm doing - I've got Chris in my mind," he said.
"The way they killed Chris, I cannot forget it.
"All the time I see police, I see a car passing me I have to think about Chris."
The IOPC said it was confident its investigation would be concluded within the six to nine months time frame.
It said it was waiting on an external report it required in order to conclude its investigation and finalise its report. It could then decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk