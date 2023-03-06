Beyoncé: Tottenham Hotspur breaches licence with extra gig
- Published
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has breached its licence after selling tickets to a fifth Beyoncé concert this year.
The north London sports club is permitted to host six concerts at its stadium each year, under current planning agreements.
It had tickets on sale for six shows before Beyoncé announced the extra date on 7 February.
Dana Carlin, cabinet member for planning at Haringey Council, said she was "disappointed".
Following Beyoncé's five concerts in May and June, the venue is due to host the Red Hot Chilli Peppers on 21 July and Wizkid on 29 July.
It means the additional tour date for Beyoncé puts the stadium in breach of its licence agreement.
Stadium authorities will need to submit another planning application to Haringey Council to host the additional sold-out performance.
All general admission tickets for the Beyoncé shows have sold out, with only premium tickets starting at £349 available.
Tickets are still on sale for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Wizkid.
Cllr Carlin said that there was a planning process that needed to be followed.
"Welcoming global superstars, like Beyoncé, will attract thousands of music fans and benefits our local businesses."
She said the the impact on local residents "has to be balanced against this".
"We are disappointed that we have got to this stage."
"Tottenham Hotspur have been advised that they must engage with the community, ward councillors and submit a planning application," she added.
She said Haringey Council would advise and work with the football club to resolve the issue.
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club declined to comment.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk