Man in his 20s dies after Tottenham stabbing
- Published
A man aged in his 20s has died after he was stabbed in north London.
The Met Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Arnold Road, Tottenham, just after 22:00 GMT on Sunday.
Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to hospital where he died later.
Formal identification has not yet been confirmed, or that the man's family had been told, the Met Police said. No-one has been arrested.
A crime scene remains in place.
