More than 1,800 east London flats without drinking water
- Published
Hundreds of flats in east London have been left without drinking water after the drinking tank became contaminated.
Residents living in a Hackney Wick newbuild complex said they first smelt a chemical "nail varnish" odour two weeks ago.
A week later, the developer discovered that the water had been contaminated with hydrocarbons.
Roughly 1,800 flats in the Wick Lane development were notified that the water was no longer safe to drink.
Hydrocarbons, found in oils and natural gases, are used in various industrial applications.
If they leak into drinking water through broken pipes or due to improper disposal, they can be harmful.
Resident Rebecca Richardson, 36, said she and her neighbours suspected that the contamination might have happened as a result of construction work, with developer Taylor Wimpey building shops and commercial units on the ground floor of the four buildings - Waterway, Distillery, Outfall and Greenway.
She explained: "We began to smell a nail varnish remover smell, it seemed to be coming through the air vents.
"I soon realised that it was strongest by the commercial unit development. They [Thames Water] appeared to be doing tests and we pieced it together.
"What's worrying is that the contractors use masks to protect themselves from the chemicals, and we could be breathing it in via the air vents or drinking it in our tea.
"It's crazy because we don't really understand what it is and if there are any harmful long-term effects."
One resident claimed that their child was a suffering rash due to the leak, while others complained of nausea.
Taylor Wimpey said that Thames Water's tests showed the level of hydrocarbons was not high enough that it would be likely to cause harm, only generate an unpleasant smell.
As a precaution, Thames Water put the restriction in place on drinking water after the resident complaints on 28 February.
All residents in the four buildings have been provided with bottled water and the drinking tank has been drained, disinfected and chlorinated.
A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said the firm was "sorry to hear of the water supply issues" and apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused.
"We are urgently investigating the cause of the problem and working closely with Thames Water and the managing agent to resolve this as quickly as possible.
"We will continue to provide all residents with bottled water while needed and will remain in close contact with them to provide regular updates."
Thames Water said that samples collected at the Wick Lane development confirmed there was an issue with the property's water supply, which is thought to be the result of an issue relating to the internal communal drinking water tank room. A spokesperson said the firm was working closely with Taylor Wimpey to address the issue.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk