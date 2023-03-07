Met Police officer Thomas Andrews jailed for assaulting woman
A Met Police officer has been jailed for 16 months after admitting assaulting a woman while off duty in south-east London.
PC Thomas Andrews pleaded guilty in January after being arrested over the assault on the woman at her home in Brockley Rise in Honor Oak last July.
The judge at Woolwich Crown Court also imposed an indefinite restraining order.
He will face a misconduct hearing "as soon as possible", Scotland Yard says.
The woman, who was known to him, suffered grazing having been pushed to the ground. Andrews admitted causing actual bodily harm.
Det Ch Supt Seb Adjei-Addoh said: "I am saddened by this incident and grateful to members of the public who raised the alarm, resulting in PC Andrews' prompt arrest.
"Under the leadership of Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, everyone in the Met is clear that we must root out those who corrupt the integrity of our organisation.
"This will take time, but we are absolutely committed to achieving high standards."
Sir Mark previously warned two or three Met officers will face court every week.
