Lorry driver to face trial over death of cyclist Dr Marta Krawiec
- Published
A lorry driver has denied causing the death by dangerous driving of a doctor who was cycling in west London, but admitted a lesser charge.
Dr Marta Krawiec, 41, was cycling at the junction of Southampton Row and Theobalds Road, near Holborn, when she was in collision with a lorry driven by 68-year-old Kevin Allen in August 2021.
Mr Allen admitted causing the death of the paediatrician by careless driving.
At the Old Bailey, the prosecution did not accept the guilty plea.
A five-day trial is set to take place at the same court on 2 January.
Dr Krawiec was a paediatrician who worked at a clinic in Clapham, south-west London.
Judge Sarah Munro KC disqualified Mr Allen, of Forest Town, Nottinghamshire, from driving at the hearing.
The interim disqualification order will be reviewed at the end of the trial.
