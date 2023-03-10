Protesters rally against a non-existent drag event
- Published
Protesters stood outside an empty pub on Friday morning to rally against a non-existent drag event.
Turning Point UK had organised a demonstration at The Great Exhibition pub in East Dulwich for 11:00 GMT.
A counter protest was organised by Stand up to Racism South London, with local people and pro LGBT+ activists meeting at 10:00 GMT.
The Turning Point UK protest was organised in response to an out of date event listing on the pub's website.
A spokesperson for CLIP, which hosted a Drag Storytime event at the venue in July 2022, told BBC London that the venue's website was still showing the event as running monthly because the listings had not been updated.
Around 200 people were seen outside the pub and Met Police officers were in attendance.
They added that CLIP had stopped running all Drag Storytime events due to "safeguarding" concerns.
Turning Point UK organised four speakers for its protest, including Lawrence Fox and Calvin Robertson, who attended another protest last month about a drag storytelling event at The Honor Oak pub in Forest Hill.
'No event'
A spokesperson for The Great Exhibition pub confirmed that there had never been a Drag Storytime event booked for today.
They said that the pub is "committed to offering events that are magical, fun, inclusive and appropriate".
They added: "[Turning Point UK] appear to be opposing our Drag Storytime event for the under 5s, an event that took place in July 2022.
"Whilst the event was a huge success last year and brought great joy to parents and children alike, there is no event booked at the Great Exhibition next Friday, nor has there ever been."
The pub has an outdated advert on its website for Drag Storytime for Under 5s on 14 April describing it as a monthly event. The booking link redirects to the website for CLIP, which states that there are no events.
A spokesperson for CLIP said: "Drag as an artform is a time honoured cultural phenomenon in the British theatre lexicon, from early passion plays and Shakespeare, to Dame Edna Everage, drag performance has been part of our heritage since the 1500s, and just like all performance, there are, within the genre, different types of content that's created for different age groups, this is true of every artform."
A similar protest was held outside the Tate Britain last month.