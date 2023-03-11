Disbelief and frustration at HS2 delays in Camden
- Published
- comments
A lot of the focus of HS2 disruption and protest has been in the Chilterns and the suburbs.
But in terms of disruption, inner city London - in particular Camden - has suffered the most.
Hundreds of homes have been demolished, businesses have gone and all that is left is congestion, construction and a ring of blue hoarding that dissects this diverse community.
Over the years I've spoken to many people in this area, from the pub landlord of the Bree Louise who lost his business, to flat owners desperate to get out due to the noise, congestion and pollution.
The local council never really wanted HS2 here in Euston but it lived with it and coupled it to a big regeneration plan for the area.
Now, the delay of between four to ten years to the late 2030s could scupper all that; the lack of information isn't helping.
'More affordable'
HS2 has been dogged by delays and rising costs - in 2010, it was expected to total £33bn; that figure has now soared to £71bn as the high rate of inflation has seen the cost of materials rise significantly.
The government hopes delaying it will allow it to spread the cost over a longer period of time, making it more affordable once inflation has lowered.
Transport secretary Mark Harper said he was still committed to the line which links London, the Midlands and North of England.
But shop owner Harish Baguaty doesn't think he can wait that long.
"Ten years..I don't think that we're going to survive," he said, adding: "How are we going to survive when there's no help from anyone else?"
Drummond Street, right next to Euston station, is well known for its curry houses however it is hidden away by the blue hoardings.
Businesses here say when HS2 started they lost 50% of trade so more delays would be very bad news.
Mohammed Salique, who runs the Diwali Bhal Poori Restaurant, says the impact on businesses has been huge.
"Getting to Drummond street is terrible because of the HS2 works," he said, adding: "The delay will be a nightmare for the businesses here."
Oli Uddin, the chair of Drummond Street Traders, said: "The government need to finish this sooner rather than later so Euston can get back to normality."
In Euston there's just disbelief and frustration that there's still no light at the end of the tunnel.
It seems the design for Euston station is now being sent back to the drawing board.
There's also concern at the plan to initially terminate the trains at Old Oak Common in west London.
Transport for London (TfL) says the Elizabeth line - which travellers would have to switch to - wouldn't be able to cope and new trains would have to be ordered to increase capacity.
But isn't the point of rail travel being that it takes people into the centre of cities?
Many here say the news is like a punch in the stomach.
The leader of Camden Council, Georgia Gould, said: "The community around Euston has lost homes, schools and businesses to HS2.
"They've already lived through years of disruption with no end in sight. If there is a delay, HS2 must not forget the promises they made to our community and must continue to deliver on them."
The councillor added: "What we can't have is a partially abandoned building site, with huge areas fenced off creating a barrier between our communities, and a general stagnation which leads to opportunities being lost."
She said HS2 Ltd must ensure its plans deliver a new Euston Station which was a "fully integrated terminus for both HS2 and Network Rail trains, and allows maximum space for development of new homes, open space and jobs for our communities".
"They should also commit to plans for transporting construction spoil and waste by rail instead of road, to help protect the health of our residents," she said.
Professor Tony Travers from London School of Economics said the government needed to change tack "because HS2's costs have massively outstripped its funding, people - many of them on low incomes and/or running small businesses - now face having their neighbourhood blighted for up to a quarter of a century."