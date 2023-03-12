Wembley crash: Four arrests after two people struck by car
Four people have been arrested after two people were struck by a car in north-west London.
A woman and a man, both aged in their 50s, were found injured in Wembley High Road, Wembley, after police received reports of a fight at about 01:30 GMT.
The woman is in hospital with serious injuries, while the man's condition was assessed as non life threatening.
Detectives said they were met with a "large and challenging" group of people and have appealed for information.
The Met Police said it received reports that a car had mounted the pavement and collided with two people during a disturbance.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and they remain in police custody.
Officers have urged anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact the force immediately.
