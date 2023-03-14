120-year-old Haringey tree under threat in legal row
A London council and a local activist group are in a legal row over a plan to fell a 120-year-old tree.
Haringey Tree Protectors have occupied a plane tree in the borough for almost a year after news it was to be felled.
Haringey council took possession of the tree early on Sunday, sealing off the surrounding area with barriers and deploying security officers.
In a letter to residents, it says the action comes after climbing ropes were installed, but the activists deny this.
The council also told the BBC that "if the tree remains, the council risks facing an insurance claim of more than £400,000", because an insurance company says the tree is responsible for subsidence in two nearby houses.
At a court hearing in December, a judge granted the council a court order giving it access to the tree but warned it against taking steps to fell it until the next hearing, scheduled for Wednesday.
Haringey Tree Protectors told the BBC: "The local community was awoken at 4.30 on Sunday morning to the council building a protective wall around the tree with fences, scaffolding and a viewing tower.
"There were about 22 security guards imprisoning the tree.
'Aggressive and militaristic'
"We are completely shocked by the aggressive and militaristic tactics by the council.
"How can they justify spending thousands of our money to prevent people protesting around a tree?"
Local residents say multiple security guards have been standing by the tree for more than 48 hours.
The activist group says the claim by the council that climbing ropes have been installed is untrue and that "the rope in the tree has always been there and nothing new has been added for the past year".
Haringey council announced it was going to fell the tree last April after threats of litigation from the insurers of two nearby houses.
Insurance company Allianz says the tree is responsible for subsidence in the homes, but Haringey Tree Protectors say the evidence for this is "limited, dated and partial".
"This is an example of insurers seeking to avoid liability for the costs of underpinning and other work to mitigate increasing incidents of climate-provoked subsidence," the activist group said.
"The insurers blame nearby trees so as to pass responsibility onto cash-strapped local councils in a practice that has become widespread nationally."
Allianz says: "This is a complex and ongoing case and we await the decision of the court. Sustainability is a business priority for Allianz and we've not taken any decisions lightly.
"We've been diligent in our investigations to find the best solution to solve the subsidence problem and are working closely with industry experts and the FOS [Financial Ombudsman Service]."
Haringey council said: "The technical opinion we have most recently received supports the requirement for this tree to be removed as it is contributing to the subsidence issues.
"Senior officers have been on site and believe additional ropes are hanging from the tree.
"The council has exercised the authority granted by the court order by taking physical possession of the tree to deter and prevent illegal occupation.
"If the tree remains, the council risks facing an insurance claim of more than £400,000."
According to the campaigners, there are over 200 mature trees threatened of being felled across the borough, and thousands more in London.