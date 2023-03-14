London Paddington: Commuters face disruption again
Rail commuters travelling to and from London Paddington are suffering a second day of disruption.
Damage to overhead electric wires has affected the Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services.
Cables between London Paddington and Slough were damaged at about 12:00 GMT on Monday, preventing trains from running on some lines.
Cancellations and delays continued into the Tuesday morning peak period.
Network Rail engineers are working to fix the damage, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
