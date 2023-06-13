Blue singer Lee Ryan appeals assault conviction due to 'bad advice'
- Published
Blue singer Lee Ryan has appealed his conviction for assaulting a police officer, saying he received bad advice.
At a trial in January, Ryan, 39, was found guilty of several charges including racially aggravated common assault by beating in relation to an incident on a plane last July.
He had pleaded guilty to biting a police officer following advice from his solicitor at the time.
At Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, he appealed to overturn that plea.
The court heard the boyband star claim he received bad advice from his solicitor at the time, Mike Rainford.
'Impairments in understanding'
The January hearing, at Ealing Magistrates' Court, was told the singer was "slurring his words and staggering around" after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on 31 July last year.
After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about the flight attendant's looks, before grabbing her wrists.
Police footage showed Ryan "snarling" and swearing at a police officer after allegedly biting another officer as they were attempting to arrest him on his arrival at the airport, the court heard.
He was found guilty of racially aggravated common assault by beating, being drunk on an aircraft and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.
Ryan is not appealing these convictions.
'I didn't bite him'
At Tuesday's hearing, Keima Payton - who is representing the singer - told the court her client has autistic spectrum disorder, and, according to a psychological report, has "slow processing skills" leading to "impairments in understanding what is said to him".
She said text messages from Ryan on the day of the hearing showed he was made by Mr Rainford to feel he "had to" plead guilty, "even though he (the police officer) had me by the neck".
Ms Payton said body-worn footage which might have helped Ryan claim self-defence was not presented to him until shortly before his court appearance, meaning he was unable to properly consider it.
Giving evidence, Ryan said he initially denied assaulting the police officer at a hearing in November where he also admitted to being drunk on an aircraft.
He told the magistrate: "I didn't do it - I didn't bite him. That's why I pleaded not guilty."
He told the court in the weeks that followed his solicitor assured him the assault charge would be dropped before the next hearing, adding: "I found him quite dismissive and rude, quite condescending".
Of the body-worn footage, the singer said after he watched the video, his solicitor made him feel he had "no choice" but to plead guilty.
"I asked him if there was more time because it felt so rushed, and he said there was no time," he said.
"It had become very clear that he either didn't care or just wasn't prepared."
When asked whether he assaulted the officer, Ryan told the court he was acting in self-defence, adding the police officer had tried to strangle him.
The hearing continues.