Tube strike: Disruption to continue as Tube strike ends
- Published
Londoners are facing another morning of widespread transport disruption as a 24-hour strikes comes to an end.
Transport for London's (TfL) website shows no services are currently running on any Tube lines.
TfL says Tube services will start later than normal and will be disrupted through the morning.
RMT and Aslef members are involved in a dispute over job cuts, pensions and conditions. The RMT said cuts were a "political decision".
The London Overground and Elizabeth Line are part-suspended with a reduced service.
There is a good service on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), trams and buses but the services are reported to be busier than usual.
Passengers are advised to allow more time for their journeys and check the latest information. People are also being encouraged to walk or cycle if they are able to.
Strikes on the railways on Thursday may also affect some services through the day.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at 14 operators are striking in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.
It is expected that nationally between 40-50% of train services will run, but there will be wide variations across the network, with no services at all in some areas.
Trains that do run will start later and finish much earlier than usual - typically between 07:30 GMT and 18:30 GMT.
Future national rail strikes are expected on Saturday and April 1.
There have been seven London Underground strikes in the past 12 month, according to TfL.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk