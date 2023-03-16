Man dies after being stabbed outside house
- Published
Related Topics
A man has died after being stabbed outside a house in north-west London.
The victim, in his 50s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene in Chester Drive, Harrow, after police were called just after 02:00 GMT.
The Metropolitan Police said: "We believe we know the identity of the man and his next of kin have been informed."
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and officers are carrying out inquiries in the area.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.