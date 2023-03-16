Euston drive-by shooting: Two more men charged
- Published
Two more men have been charged following a drive-by shooting outside a church in London during a funeral.
Four women and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were injured outside St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, in January. One woman remains in hospital.
Tyrell La Croix, 22, from Camden, and Jordan Walters, 23, from Brent, were charged with six counts of wounding with intent.
Both men are set to appear before Willesden Magistrates' Court.
On Wednesday, Alrico Nelson Martin, 19, from Kilburn, appeared at the same court charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on 12 April.
Mourners had been attending the funeral of Sara Sanchez, 20, who died from leukaemia in November, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, who died the same month.
Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years, while her mother died from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.
A 22-year-old man arrested in Barnet, north London, on 15 January has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
