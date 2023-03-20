Hanwell: Teenager charged with murder of 62-year-old
A teenager has been charged with murder after an alleged attack on a man.
Metropolitan Police officers were called just after 00:50 GMT on Sunday to reports a man had been assaulted on Boston Road in Hanwell, west London.
A 62-year-old, who has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be Jerald Netto, from Southall, was taken to hospital and died later that day.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested a short time after the incident.
He is due before Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Two other males were also arrested: a man in his 20s, who has been bailed pending further inquiries, and another 16-year-old boy, released without further action.
Nobody else was being sought, police said.
