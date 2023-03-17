London stabbings: Off-duty police officers attacked in Soho

Greek StreetGoogle Maps
Police said the incident happened in Greek Street in the early hours

A man has been arrested after two off-duty police officers were stabbed in central London.

The Met Police said the incident happened in Greek Street, Soho, at about 03:30 GMT on Friday.

Police said both men were taken to hospital for treatment and their condition was now stable.

A man was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing Class A drugs and was in custody at a west London police station.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service to reports that a man had been stabbed and found the second injured man when they went to the scene.

