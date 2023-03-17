Walthamstow: Teenager detained for life over gang murder
An 18-year-old has been detained for life with a minimum of 15 years after murdering a "popular" 17-year-old in a gang "ride-out".
Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh was killed metres from his home in Walthamstow, east London.
George Makia denied being involved but was found guilty of murder in January.
Samuel Bartley, Jamal Dakissaga-Benitez and Alfie Ferguson, all 19; and Kaiyan Decordova, 20, were also found guilty of murder in an earlier trial.
Bubacar, known as Buba, was stabbed in the chest and collapsed on his doorstep in a pool of blood after being attacked by the five teenagers on 23 October 2020.
Video 'glorified' murder
Earlier in the trial, prosecutor James Dawes KC told the court the attackers were identified on CCTV and were associated with the Higham Hill or Priory Court Boys gang.
The gang was a rival of neighbouring gangs called Drive Marlowe, and St James or The Mali Boys.
Mr Dawes said: "It is the Crown's case Buba had the appearance for them of a Mali Boy, and that was sufficient to get him killed."
Jurors were played a video clip set to a drill rap, which was found on a phone belonging to Ferguson and focused on the victim's address.
Mr Dawes said the video appeared to be "glorifying" Buba's murder and it was intended to be uploaded to the internet.
However, in mitigation the court heard Makia, from Walthamstow, took no part in the making of the video by Ferguson.
'Acting in concert'
At the Old Bailey on Friday, Judge Anuja Dhir KC accepted that Ferguson had inflicted the fatal 12cm-deep (5in) wound and that Makia, while armed, did not take out his knife.
The judge told Makia: "Having heard the evidence at both trials, I am sure that this was a professional, co-ordinated, planned ride-out - that was clear from your actions before during and after the killing.
"Bubacar Dukureh was not the intended target; he was just there, and together with the others in your group, you killed him. Your victim was defenceless and unarmed.
"In my judgment it is clear all of you were working together. Whoever was carrying the knife or knives, you were acting in concert and as a team."
In victim impact statements, Buba's "devastated" parents and siblings described him as a loving, friendly, popular, quiet teenager.
Buba's mother Haja Dukureh said the "vile killers" had not only taken his life but had ruined his family's by their "evil barbaric" acts.
His brothers said: "We opened our front door and saw our little brother lying in his blood. Seeing him like this has been what we will remember - our brother lying in his blood."
