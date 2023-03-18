Enfield shooting: Man charged with conspiracy to murder
A second man has been charged with conspiracy to murder following a "broad daylight" shooting in Ponders End in Enfield, north London
A 26-year-old man had been shot while sitting in a car in Derby Road on 7 January.
Dylan Weatherley, 19, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
The man who was injured remained in a critical but stable condition, police said.
Resist Murat, 33, of Cornwallis Avenue, Edmonton, was charged on 5 February with conspiracy to murder.
