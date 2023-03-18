Harrow: Murder charge after man stabbed outside house
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed outside a house in north-west London.
Peter Littlefair, 57, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene in Chester Drive, Harrow, after police were called just after 02:00 GMT on Thursday.
Conor McCarthy, 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.