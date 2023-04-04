Met Police officer sentenced for stalking woman he met on duty
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been sentenced for stalking a woman he met on duty.
PC Jonathan Simon, 44 received a suspended 16-week sentence for harassing the woman after a break-up.
He was found guilty last month after Westminster Magistrates' Court heard he repeatedly visited her home, sometimes while on duty, and left her messages and voicemails.
The judge said his behaviour had brought the Met Police into disrepute.
Referring to media reports and the findings of Baroness Casey's report, District Judge Daniel Sternberg added: "I make plain that I am dealing with you only for the conduct I can prove at trial."
The stalking behaviour lasted from October 2021 to July 2022.
Simon, a police constable in the East Area Command Unit, first met the woman when he was on duty in May 2021 and began a relationship with her, which she later ended, the Met said.
Afterwards, he repeatedly visited her home, sometimes while on duty, despite the woman telling him that she did not want to see him any more.
Sparing Simon an immediate custodial sentence, the judge pointed to the effect custody would have on the officer's family.
He sentenced the officer to 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered him to do 200 hours of unpaid work and barred him from contacting the woman.
Simon, who has been suspended from duty, will face a misconduct hearing as soon as possible, Scotland Yard said.
Ch Supt Stuart Bell said: "PC Simon's behaviour was unwarranted, unwanted and caused significant concern to the victim.
"Our officers cannot behave like this and we will be proactive in identifying and taking positive action against those who do."
