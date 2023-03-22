Met Police detective pleads not guilty to three counts of voyeurism
A Met Police officer accused of secretly filming female colleagues for "sexual gratification" while on duty has denied three charges of voyeurism.
Det Sgt Steven Colclough, 45, from Reading, Berkshire, is attached to the Met's Specialist Operations unit and has been suspended from duty.
He pleaded not guilty to three counts of voyeurism between April 2017 and May 2021 when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court.
He will face trial on 11 November 2024.
The first count alleges he observed "persons unknown" in Swindon, Wiltshire, while the other two relate to the alleged recording of two different female police officers while he was on duty, the court heard.
Each of the charges states DS Colclough observed the women "for the purposes of sexual gratification".
He denies the alleged recordings on two counts were for sexual gratification, and disputes the nature of the recording in the third charge.
The Met previously said the officer was arrested in May 2021, immediately suspended from duty and charged following an investigation by the force's Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.
At the conclusion of criminal proceedings, the Directorate of Professional Standards will carry out a misconduct review.
