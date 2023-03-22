Amir Khan: Robbery spotter accusation wrong - court hears
A man accused of acting as a spotter in the gunpoint robbery of Amir Khan has told a jury that allegations he helped plan the ambush are "completely wrong".
The former world boxing champion 36, was targeted as he and his wife left a restaurant in Leyton in April 2022.
Mr Khan was forced to hand over his £70,000 diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch by gunman Dante Campbell, 20, Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard.
Ismail Mohamed, 24, and Nurul Amin, 25, both deny being "spotters".
Campbell, from Hornsey, and Ahmed Bana, 25, from Tottenham, north London, who drove the robbers to and from the scene in a silver Mercedes coupe, have admitted their roles in the plot.
The court heard Mr Mohamed and Mr Amin were with Hamza Kulane, who is not on trial, at the Sahara Grill restaurant in east London where the Khans were dining before the robbery.
The three kept track of Mr Khan's movements and relayed them by phone to Bana, jurors were told.
Under cross-examination on Wednesday, Mr Mohamed said he had simply been scrolling through social media.
Mr Mohamed denied that he had alerted anyone that Mr Khan was at the restaurant with a "nice spangly watch on his wrist" through a phone call, as stated by prosecutor Philip Evans KC.
He added that he did not know who Mr Khan was at the time, and that the athlete was pointed out by Mr Kulane.
"I was not planning any robbery Sir, you have got this completely wrong," Mr Mohamed told the court.
On why a gunman later turned up at the scene, he said: "I do not know why he came. I do not know him.
"I do not know the reason he came over. I do not have his number."
Mr Mohamed said Mr Kulane told Bana about the sportsman's presence during a phone call.
Mr Mohamed, from Edmonton, and Mr Amin, from Harringay, both in north London, deny conspiracy to rob.
The trial continues.
