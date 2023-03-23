Man in court over castration broadcast website
- Published
A man accused of carrying out castrations and broadcasting them on his website has appeared in court.
Marius Gustavson, 45, from Tottenham, north London, is alleged to have performed extreme body modifications, including the removal of genitals.
He is said to have been the ringleader of a group carrying out body modifications, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday.
The six-year plot is said to have brought in about £200,000 in income.
- Mr Gustavson was charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, five counts of GBH, acquiring or possessing criminal property, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child
- Also appearing before Westminster Magistrates were Peter Wates, 65, from Croydon, south London, and Ion Ciucur, 28, from Gretna Green, Dumfries and Galloway, charged with conspiracy to commit GBH with intent; and Nathan Arnold, 47, from South Kensington, west London; Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham; and Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, from Epsom, Surrey, charged with one count of causing GBH with intent
- Appearing before Newport Magistrates' Court were David Carruthers 60; Janus Atkin, 37; and Ashley Williams, 31, all from Newport, Gwent, charged with conspiracy to commit GBH with intent
All nine men will appear at the Old Bailey on 19 April.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.