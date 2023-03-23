Tower Hamlets: Cemetery hammer attacker Erik Feld guilty of murder
A homophobic man with a long-standing obsession with extreme violence has been found guilty of battering a man to death in a cemetery.
Erik Feld, 37, hit Ranjith Kankanamalage repeatedly in the head with a claw hammer, causing "catastrophic" injuries.
The 50-year-old victim was found on a path in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, east London, on 16 August 2021.
Prosecutor Paul Cavin KC told jurors Feld had "dark places in his soul".
The jury at the Old Bailey unanimously found Feld guilty of murder on Thursday.
Mr Justice Bryan adjourned sentencing for a psychiatric report to be prepared on the defendant, who has a personality disorder.
'Interest in extreme violence'
Previously, Mr Cavan told the court that Feld's interest in extreme violence first emerged during a mental health assessment in 2017.
The defendant, of Tredegar Road, Bow, east London, revealed he used to go out "with a hammer, screwdriver or razor blades, hoping to catch someone unawares... down alleys".
During the trial, jurors were told that Mr Kankanamalage was a regular visitor to the cemetery, known as a "cruising" hotspot.
It was suggested in Feld's defence that he hit out in self-defence after the victim made a pass at him.
Under cross-examination, the defendant embarked on a rant about the victim, described by Mr Cavan as an "extraordinary homophobic outburst".
The prosecutor added: "The evidence clearly demonstrates that prior to that evening, he had a deep-seated, long-standing serious interest in extreme violence using a hammer and that was an urge that could have been visited, perhaps, on anyone."
Feld's lawyer, Isabella Forshall KC, told jurors the defendant did not hit Mr Kankanamalage because he was a "homophobe" but because he "got the wrong end of the stick".
"He did not know why Mr Kankanamalage was approaching and Mr Kankanamalage wholly reasonably believed Mr Feld is there for the same thing," she said.
Feld had 10 previous convictions for 18 offences between 2002 and August 2021 including criminal damage, sexual assault, battery and possession of an offensive weapon.
