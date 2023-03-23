Paddington hotel fire: About 80 firefighters tackle blaze
About 80 firefighters are tackling a fire at a hotel close to London Paddington Railway Station in London.
Crews in 10 fire engines were called to the property on Craven Road, Paddington, just after 16:30 GMT.
Half of the ground floor of the five-storey building is alight, with the cause currently unknown, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
Road closures are in place and people have been asked by the fire service to avoid the area.
Neighbouring properties have been evacuated of residents as a precaution, a spokesperson for LFB told the BBC.
Crews from Paddington, Kensington, North Kensington, Euston and surrounding fire stations are at the scene along with a fire rescue unit.
